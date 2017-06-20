Athletics: Mooreabbey Milers AC

Barry Hartnett had the honour of representing Ireland in the World Trail Championships in Tuscany last weekend. Barry completed the tough 50k race inside the top 100 in an excellent time of 5.53 despite carrying an injury. This trail race had a 3000m elevation gain overall and it was run in searing heat. Congratulations Barry from all at Mooreabbey Milers.

Willie O'Donoghue had a good run in the recent New Inn 5k in Co. Tipperary. This race was part of the local festival weekend and Willie completed the race in 18.58.

Liam O'Donnell took part in the Dingle Adventure Race recently among over 470 other competitors in his event which consisted of two runs, a mountain climb and two cycle legs. Liam finished in 45th place which was an excellent result.

The Circle of Friends 5k was well supported by the Mooreabbey Milers on Sunday 11th of June. This is an annual fundraiser held in Tipperary town for the cancer support organisation. Well done to Martina Moloney who was the 2nd lady & Mary Pyke was 3rd lady to finish. Also running well were Michelle Carey, Anne Finnan, Stuart Moloney and John Frazer.

Stunning views of Lough Derg were enjoyed by ten of our club members last Wednesday evening at the MMRA trail race in Killaloe. Participants had to work hard to see the sights as they had an uphill climb for over 3k and fought hard to stay on their feet through very technical wooded areas, some succeeding, some not. Running very well over the enjoyable 8k course were Willie O'Donoghue, Robert Cunningham, JT Ryan, Marie O'Shea, Ewan Cunningham, Aoife Courtney, Mary Pyke, Tricia Ryan, Mandy Parslow and Jo Drea. Well done all.

The Ballyhoura Active Series was in Bilboa, Co. Limerick last Friday 16th for the Bilboa AC Ger Mullane memorial race. Runners had a choice to take part in either the 5k or 10k race. Both courses were testing especially on the warm evening. Willie O'Donoghue flew around the 5k course to take 3rd place and Tricia Ryan ran well over the 5k, finishing as 2nd lady overall. Well done also to Michelle Carey, Anne Finnan and John Frazer. Congratulations to Ger Hanly who completed his first 5k on the roads in an excellent time of 20.42. Completing the 10k race we had Robert Cunningham, John Hayes and Tricha Blackburn. Well done all. The next race of the series is this Friday 23rd in Newtownshandrum where Shandrum AC will host a 4 mile road race at 7.30pm.

The purple colours of the Mooreabbey Milers were flying in Canada last weekend. Damien Holian took in a 10k race while on holidays in Banff. He finished 22nd out of 670 runners and 2nd in his category in a great time of 44 minutes in higher altitude than he is used to. Well done Damien.

Our training sessions take place in the community field every Tuesday and Thursday evening at 7pm, all are welcome to join us.