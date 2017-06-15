Silver medal for Kyle Dooley in All Ireland Finals

The All Ireland Finals of the Irish Life Health All Schools’ Track and Field Championships were held in Tullamore Harriers Stadium on Saturday 3rd of June.

Kyle Dooley was the sole competitor from Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré. Kyle had won the minor boys 100m sprint in the Munsters and was in good shape for this event. However, medals do not come easy at this level of competition and he knew he had some very tough opponents lining up beside him on the track.

At 12.50pm, the athletes took to the track. A heavy shower of rain and a strong wind accompanied them. An air of nervousness spread as one athlete broke before the whistle, the boys had to line up again and wait for the whistle once more.

Kyle got off to a good start, and half way down the track was well positioned. But it was a very close race. As they crossed the finish line, it was too close to call from the stand. Kyle had to endure a few more anxious moments before the result was announced.

Kyle had made a fantastic dip for the line which proved vital as he came away with the silver medal. He finished in a time of 12.12 seconds, with 3rd place coming in at 12.13 seconds and 4th in 12.16 seconds.

A tremendous achievement for Kyle and a proud moment for him, his trainer, his family and his school. We look forward to seeing more of his wonderful talent in the future.

We wish Kyle and all of our athletes in Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré a successful summer season as they take to the track over the holidays. Well done also to Ms Máire Cleary for all her continued commitment to athletics in Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré.