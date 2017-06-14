Tipperary Athletics: Mooreabbey Milers AC

Preparations for the Cahir Half Marathon are gathering pace. Mooreabbey Milers AC are busy organising the event which will take place on Sunday 9th July at 10am. This year we have an exciting new route for participants to enjoy, taking in 13.1 miles of the best countryside that the premier county has to offer. There will be three water stations en route with water sponsored by Hinchy's Garage, Garryspillane.

Registrations are flying in through RunIreland.com from all over Munster, Ireland and the world. With participants from Tazmania, Canada, America, Spain, UK and Poland coming to the historic town of Cahir, the race will have a truly international feel. The fee is €30 and registration closes on Sunday July 2nd.

All finishers will receive a bespoke medal, fresh fruit from The Apple Farm and a goody bag supplied by Dolan's SuperValu and Aldi, for their efforts. The team from Cahir Physiotherapy will be on hand at the finish line to tend to all those tired muscles. Participants will also be able to avail of showers after the race. There will be lovely spot prizes given out to many lucky finishers, donated by the kind businesses of Cahir.

We would like to thank all of the generous sponsors of the prize money for the top three men and women home in the race. They are Cahir House Hotel, PROMEC Technologies, Morrison's Pharmacy, Quirke's Jewelers and Cahir Credit Union. The race will be led around in style by a car from Morrison's Mini/BMW. The first man and woman will be presented with a trophy from DW Awards.

A large crowd yet again turned out for another MMRA Munster League trail race, this time in Kilworth Woods, Cork. Mooreabbey Milers were making their presence felt at this 5k race last Wednesday with 15 participants from the club in the race. Tom Blackburn finished in 2nd place with Mary-Louise Ryan the first lady to cross the line and Marie O'Shea 2nd lady. Also blazing around this enjoyable trail were Robert Cunningham, Kevin Lenihan, Willie O'Donoghue, Ewan Cunningham, JT Ryan, Ger Hanley, Martina Moloney, Niamh Blackburn, Mary Pyke, Mandy Parslow, Jo Drea and Tricha Blackburn. Well done to Ryan and Ruairi Cunningham who ran well in the kids trail run here too.

The Ballyhoura Active Series was in Kilfinane last Friday night for the annual 4 mile race of Kilfinane AC. Nine club members supported the event on a wet and windy night which made a relatively flat course seem quite difficult in parts. Stuart Moloney powered through the elements to win the race in a very good time of 21.09. Tom Blackburn was 8th and 1st in his category, followed by Damien Holian, Robert Cunningham, Marie O'Shea who was 1st in her category, John Hayes, Mary Pyke, Tricia Ryan and Michelle Carey.

Mary Pyke recently took part in the Moyne AC 10k and ran a very good time of 49.01. Mary also supported the Circle of Friends 5k in Tipperary Town on Sunday June 11th as did many of our club members. Congratulations to Martina Moloney who was 2nd lady here.

Mooreabbey Milers AC welcome new members all year round and also welcome people to join in our training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7pm in the community field, Galbally.