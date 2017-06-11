Tipperary Athletics: Dundrum AC

LONDON VITALITY 10,000

The London Vitality Run 10,000 was held on the English Bank Holiday Monday the 29th of May. Kevin Moore had a great race to place 46th in 31:48. There was a huge field of 12,500 runners with 150 of them running sub 34 mins. The race started and finished outside Buckingham Palace.

JOHN BUCKLEY 5K

The John Buckley 5k was held on Tuesday the 30th of May in Cork and was a part of the Cork BHAA road series. We had 3 athletes make the trip down to Cork for this iconic flat course. First home for the club was 27th Gareth McGlinchey 16:35, he was followed by 37th Michael J Ryan 16:52 and 46th Michael Ryan 17:05.

ST MICHAEL'S NS 5K FUN FUN

The St Michael's NS Holycross 5K Fun Run was held on Wednesday the 31st of May. We were well represented by 10 ladies at the race. Linda Grogan had a great race to place 15th overall and 1st Lady in 19:37. Next we had 9 of our Fit4Life ladies (Linda is one of their 4 coaches). Tracie O Dwyer was 47th in a PB of 24:56, 64th Elaine Murphy 26:56 taking 1 min 3 secs off her previous PB, 68th Caroline Dawdry 27:20 taking a huge 3 mins 14 secs off her previous PB, 69th Christina Fryday 27:20, 80th Patricia Moloney 29:12 taking 30 secs off her previous PB, 82nd Catriona Sadlier 29:17 taking a huge 2 mins 10 secs off her previous PB, 86th Colette Alley 29:32, 90th Grainne O'Dwyer 30:56 and 96th Margaret Carroll 32:55 taking a whopping 4 mins 41 secs off her previous PB. Great to see all our Ladies especially our Fit4Life group doing so well and achieving fantastic personal bests.

DEADMAN'S 5 MILE

The Deadman's 5 Mile was held on Friday the 2nd of June and hosted by Carrick On Suir AC Roadrunners. It is part of the 3 Counties Challenge and was held in Carrick On Suir. Dermot Hayes had a great race to place 8th overall and 1st O50 in a time of 27:42.

BALLYSKENACH AC 5K

The Ballyskenach AC 5k was held on Friday the 2nd of June. This athletic club is in Co Offaly on the border of Tipperary so the race crossed the county border lines of both Tipperary and Offaly. This race is part of the Offaly Road Race League series. Laura Armstrong was 53rd overall and 4th Lady in a PB time of 20:09 taking 29 secs off her PB set at the County Senior in April. Her fiancé Kevin McCarthy also ran the race and placed 73rd in a PB time of 21:08.

MOORE BREAKS 15 MIN FOR 5,000M

The British Athletics League meet was held at Trafford, Manchester on Saturday the 3rd of June. Kevin Moore was representing Brighton and Hove City AC. Kevin had an outstanding performance to break the 15 min barrier for 5,000m in a time of 14:59.89. Breaking his PB set less than two weeks previous at Eltham by 14 secs. Well done to Kevin on such a huge achievement.

CORK CITY HALF/ MARATHON

The Cork City Half Marathon and Marathon was held on Sunday the 4th of June. In the Half Marathon Teresa O'Connor had a great race to finish in a time of 1:44:37. We had Marathon Veteran PJ Holmes complete the full in a time of 4:28:17.

MUNSTER JUVENILE TRACK & FIELD

The Munster Juvenile U/9 to U/13 Track and Field was held in Ennis over the weekend and we had 8 juveniles competing. Shane Buckley who is no stranger at this stage to these Championships won two Bronze medals. In the 600m where he ran 1:45 in the final and the Javelin where he threw 25.8 metres a great display by Shane. Our other medal winner Conor O’Donnell who was making his debut in the competition and won the Bronze medal in the U/9 Javelin. Our other 6 participants Sophie Moynihan and Neasa Dwan in the Girl's U/9 60m and 300m, Niamh Buckley and Mary Ellen Holmes in the U/11 60m and Javelin, Millie Kelly in the U/12 Long Jump and 600m and Ryne Bargery in the U/11 600m and 60m had some fine performances but had to come home empty handed but with a good experience which should stand to them in the Munster ‘B’ in Templemore at the end of July should they compete. Next Juvenile competition is the County ‘B’ track and field on 25th of June in Clonmel.