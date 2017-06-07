Tipperary Athletics: Mooreabbey Milers AC

Mooreabbey Milers AC have spent the last week conquering the highest heights, the longest of distances and the fastest of times over a variety of disciplines. From scaling Ireland's highest mountain to completing Cork's finest marathon to smashing personal best 5k times among hundreds of runners, our members did it all and more.

The popular John Buckley Sports 5k took place in warm conditions last Tuesday 30th in Cork City. Over 900 runners completed the race with Bjorn Downes, one of our newest members, blazing a trail around the course to finish in a blistering time of 16.43. Bjorn looks to be on course to be a very successful athlete. Liam Lewis and JT Ryan also took part, setting very good times of 18.45 and 19.51 respectively. Well done to all three.

On Wednesday night last, the MMRA Munster League came to Lisvernane in the Glen of Aherlow. A 9k trail race was held around the Slievenamuck hills with another huge turnout from the club. No less than 17 members took part taking the 1st male and 1st lady's positions. Stuart Moloney was the clear winner of the race with Mary-Louise Ryan the easy winner in the lady's category. Running extremely well on the night were Kevin Lenihan, Robert Cunningham, Willie O'Donoghue, Ewan Cunningham, Damien Holian, Liam O'Donnell, Marie O'Shea, Paddy O'Shea, Paddy Bourke, Mary Pyke, Pat Hartigan, Mandy Parslow, Niamh Blackburn, Tricha Blackburn and Ger Hanley.

Mallow AC held their annual Dan Byrne Memorial 5k in the picturesque Doneraile Park on Friday night last. 225 runners toed the line with three from our club among them. Again finishing in under 20 minutes was Chris Gallaghue in 19.59, John Paul Dudley crossed the line in 21.57 and Catherine Howard ran well also in 33.25. Well done all.

The challenge of scaling Ireland's highest mountain, Carrauntoohil, lured eight Mooreabbey Milers members to the rugged landscape of county Kerry on Saturday 2nd June. Some had completed the no nonsense challenge many times before but for others it was their first attempt and the weather, thankfully, was on their side with clear skies for the most part. Tom Blackburn, a veteran on this mountain, had a good race to finish in 7th place. Mary-Louise Ryan put in a fantastic performance and was the 3rd lady home despite a late start. Robert Cunningham was delighted to knock 15 minutes off his time from last year with Tricha Blackburn doing really well on the mountain and finishing strongly. Completing this Irish and Munster Championship race for the first time was Kerry native Kevin Lenihan followed by Paddy O'Shea and John Hayes who enjoyed the experience. Congratulations on a great achievement.

The Cork City Marathom took place in warm conditions on Sunday 3rd with crowds turning out in huge numbers to support all those taking part in the full, half and relay marathons. For Padraigin Riggs, this marked her 52nd half marathon, a wonderful achievement, congratulations Padraigin. Derrick Ryan completed yet another marathon in under 4hrs 30 minutes. Well done to Derrick and Padraigin from all at Mooreabbey Milers AC.

With only five weeks to the Cahir Half Marathon, we are looking forward to welcoming runners from near and far on Sunday July 9th. Competitors are coming from, Tazmania, America, Spain, Canada, Poland and the UK, to name a few. They will be joined by runners from all over Ireland who will enjoy 13.1 miles of the best countryside that the Premier County has to offer. We have a fantastic looped route this year beginning near Buttimer's in Cahir, going through the quaint village of Ballylooby, keeping right all the way and finishing in the shadow of the impressive Cahir Castle.

Finishers will receive a bespoke medal, fresh berries from The Apple Farm, quality goody bags, kindly supplied by Dolan's Supervalu, Cahir and Aldi and water sponsored by Hinchy's Garage, Garryspillane. Cahir Physiotherapy will provide post race rub downs for all those tired legs. Morrison's BMW/Mini will provide the lead car. Prize money is kindly sponsored by Morrisson's Pharmacy, Cahir House Hotel and Quirke's Jewellers. Registration is through RunIreland.com and the fee is €30. Registration closed on Sunday July 2nd.