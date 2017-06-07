Tipperary Athletics: Ballyhoura Active Series

This week we are looking forward to the Kilfinane AC 4 mile race on this Friday night at 9th of June at 8 pm. This is a great race and the 8pm start means that people have time to get home from work and still make the race. Registration will take place in Scoil Pol which is race headquarters for the night. Please try to be early as getting registered takes time and so many people leave it until the last minute. The start is just out the Tipperary road just past the preschool. This is a nice downhill start and the course levels out and is really suitable for a fast time. The race runs out to the first turn left and goes down this quiet road for a mile and a half then it turns left again this road brings you out on to the Kilfinane, Martinstown road where you turn left again and you head back into Kilfinane, in the last mile there is a slight pull back in as far as the GAA pitch just below the school where then race finishes. This event is Chip timed and there will be refreshments after in the school. All the details are up on the website ballyhouraactive so check it out.

After Friday night we are looking at the fifth race in the series next week as we head to Bilboa for the Gerry Mullane 5k/10k so keep this one in mind Bilboa AC added a 5 km last year and this added a new dimension to the event. Bilboa is always a great race to go to, it’s not the easiest route but if you have done it you won’t be better looked after. Bilboa is also an 8 o clock start.

We also have our Duathlon at the Cycle centre on the 24th of June if you haven’t signed up, time is running out.

The long weekend was full of events in the area with a big festival of food in Limerick, there was a walking festival in the Glen of Aherlow which also had a road cycle of 85 km, and of course there was the Limerick Fleadh Ceoil in Kilfinane which was a very a very successful event.