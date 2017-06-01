Tipperary Community Games - Thurles area games held in Kickham Park

Thurles Community Games were held on Sunday the 14th of May for the first time in 15 years in Kickham Park. Plenty of curious people turned up to see what it was all about and this will build the profile of community games in the town into the future.

Great fun was had by all and even the parents got to show the kids how it’s done. The following were the results.

Boys U10 60m Hurdles 1st Dylan Cotter, 2nd Liam O Sullivan, 3rd Conor Shorley.

Girls u10 60m Hurdles 1st Sarah Mc Ginley.

Boys U8 60m 1st Jamie Connor, 2nd Michael Mc Carthy.

Girls U8 60m 1st Faye o Sullivan, 2nd Ella McGinley

Boys U6 50m 1st Lorcan Mc Leish, 2nd Paddy Campion

Girls U6 1st Mikela Mc Leish, 2nd Sharlotte McLeish

U12 Boys 100m 1st Dan Carroll, 2nd John Dwan, 3rd Luke Molumby

U12 Girls 100m 1st Saoirse Doran, 2nd Lisa O'Connor

U14 Boys 100m 1st Michael McCormack

U8 Boys 80m 1st Jamie Connor, 2nd Michael Mc Carthy

U8 Girls 80m 1st Faye O'Sullivan, 2nd Ella Mc Ginley

U10 Boys 100m 1st Dylan Cotter, 2nd Liam O'Sullivan, 3rd Conor Shorley

U10 Girls 100m 1st Jessica Ryan, 2nd Sarah Mc Ginley

U12 Boys 600m 1st Dan Carroll, 2nd John Dwan

U12 Girls 600m 1st Saoirse Doran, 2nd Lisa O'Connor

U14 Boys 800m 1st Michael Mc Cormack

U10 Boys 200m 1st Dylan Cotter, 2nd Liam O'Sullivan, 3rd Conor Shorley

U10 Girls 200m 1st Jessica Ryan, 2nd Sarah McGinley

U12 Boys Ball Throw 1st Dan Carroll, 2nd Dylan Cotter, 3rd Conor Shorley

U12 Girls Ball Throw 1st Lisa O'Connor, 2nd Saoirse Doran, 3rd Sarah McGinley

U12 Boys Long Puck 1st Dan Carroll, 2nd John Dwan, 3rd Dylan Cotter

U14 Girls Long Puck 1st Saoirse Doran, 2nd Sarah Mc Ginley, 3rd Jessica Ryan

U14 Boys Long Puck 1st Michael McCormack

Following on from these results we have a number of athletes qualified for the Tipperary community games final in Templemore on Sunday the 11th of June starting at 10.30am.

They are Ella McGinley U8 Girls 60m, Jamie Connor Boys 80m, Sarah McGinley U10 Girls 60m Hurdles, Dylan Cotter Boys U10 60m Hurdles, Lisa O'Connor U12 Girls Ball Throw, Dan Carroll U12 Boys Ball Throw, Saoirse Doran U12 Girls 600m, Armand Schoeman U14 Boys 100m.

All athletes have been contacted and are ready to represent the town with pride.

Well done to all and best of luck.