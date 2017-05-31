Tipperary Athletics: Ballyhoura AC

As we head to the half way stage in the Active series, it appears that the weeks are flying by, if you are training hard and looking for a good race to see how much you have improved, then Kilfinane is the place to be on the 9th of June. This race is four miles and has attracted great numbers in the last few years. The route starts just below the playschool and heads out the Tipperary road for less than half a mile and turns left at the first junction. This brings on to very quiet country roads after just over a mile and a half you turn left also a nice quite country road. At the end of this road you take your final left and head into the final mile and the finish there is a bit of a drag to the finish in the second half of the last mile so keep a little in the tank. This is a race you will enjoy and the Kilfinane AC guys will treat you well, Reg before the race is in Scoil Pol and refreshments will be there afterwards as well. This race is chip timed and kilfinane AC are a very professional outfit all the details are on the Ballyhouraactive website. We are looking forward to seeing you there on the night. The Bilboa AC Gerry Mullane memorial, 5km and 10km run is on the following Friday night in Bilboa just 3 miles outside Cappamore co Limerick.

Don’t forget we have the Ballyhoura Duathlon coming up on the 24th of June at the bike trails, this is an event which has grown since its inception last year. This event is suitable to anyone who is able to cycle and run. The first run is 4 km on trails and the cycle is 6km then we finish off with 2km of a run on the trails. We recommend that everyone use a Mountain bike and if you don’t have one yourself you can hire one from Trailriders and they usually give a reduced rate to those doing out event. There is also full information on the website about this event and the online reg.

The Fleadh Cheoil Limerick will be held in Kilfinane from Friday the 2nd June until Monday 5th June.

Mallow AC will host their 5km run in Doneraile park this Friday evening 2nd 7pm.