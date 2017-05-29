Get into golf at Templemore Golf Club

Unwanted Golf Clubs are still wanted, to help those that want to start playing this wonderful game, but do not have Golf Clubs.

This project is ongoing in conjunction with Templemore Lions Club. To donate to this very worthwhile project, please contact any member of the Lions Club or The Templemore Golf Club Juvenile Officer, Pat O’Connell; 087 9205821 or just leave them into the Golf Club.

This is a great opportunity to help young people and others to become active in the great sport of Golf. Have a look into your old Golf Bags/closet, and it doesn’t matter what condition the clubs are in, they will all be appreciated.