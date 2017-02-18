Offaly's Grainne Walsh claims Elite boxing title in emphatic style

Offaly boxer Grainne Walsh claimed the Irish Women's Elite Welterweight (69kg) title in emphatic fashion in the National Stadium last night.

The Spartacus Boxing Club fighter stopped her opponent Gillian Duffy on a TKO in Round 3 having forced her to take three standing counts.

It's the latest in a line of success for the boxer who was boxing in the Senior Championships for the third time.

After her success, she took to Facebook to express her delight at the victory.

"Well what can I say..won the seniors last night for the first time after being in them twice before. Stopped my opponent on a TKO in Round 3! Gaining more and more experience after every fight and loving my boxing at the moment! Great start to the year."

Grainne also expressed her gratitude for all the support she has received.

"Was an amazing night at the National Stadium. I am so grateful to the people who traveled up to the fights and were supporting me. And all the support on Facebook means a lot. Elite Champion 2017"