Late Gerry McInerney, Nenagh

The sudden death occurred on Thursday 21st December of Gerry McInerney, Nenagh, formerly Glenkeen, Borrisoleigh and The Ferry Service Station, Lorrha.

During his short few years in the parish he proved to be a popular member of the community. Sadly missed by his brothers Thomas, PJ, Sean and Fr. Declan, P.P Eyrecourt, Co. Galway, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends to whom sympathy is offered.

After funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church Borrisoleigh on Thursday Dec 28th burial took place in St Brigid's Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

May he rest in peace.