Late Pat Maher, Thurlesbeg East

On Wednesday 20th December, Pat Maher, Thurlesbeg East, passed away peaceful at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, which had become his second home in latter years.

Pat was blessed with a quiet, gentle and easy-going disposition, which had a peaceful affect on those who were fortunate to cross his path.

He spent a lifetime on the land but was one of those who did not allow the modernisation of recent years to disrupt the gentle pace and methods of former years.

Pat was a great conversationalist and loved chatting about the affairs of the world. He was full of curiosity and was never slow to seek answers from the ‘wise’. Having spent his entire life in his native place, he had few equals when it came to the history and lore of the locality. He had a wonderful sense of place and was ever conscious of his own family’s deep-rootedness and connections to the place. The old homesteads and the fields in Thurlesbeg East and its environs were sacred to him, ever aware of past generations that lived, walked and worked there. He was generous with this information and it was no wonder that his far distant cousins, in search of their roots, enjoyed meeting him.

Pat carried with him a great sense of God in his life and in the world about him, which was evident in his words and deeds. On Friday, his remains were reposed at Lonergan’s Funeral Home, Cashel, before their removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Following Requiem Mass on the following day, he was laid to rest in Ballysheehan graveyard. He was predeceased by his sister Margaret and is mourned by his cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.