Late Teresa Heffernan, Rossmore

The death took place on December 18th of Teresa Heffernan (nee Doherty), Glenough, Rossmore, formerly Ballyhurst. Pre-deceased by her husband Patrick. Mother of Michael (Skehana, Two Mile Borris), peacefully at her residence.

Her remains were reposed at Hayes Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty, with removal to Rossmore Church. Requiem Mass December 21st, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Deeply mourned by daughter Julie (Kilmurry, Sixmilesbridge), sons Thomas, Richard (Ballyhurst), Michael (Skehana), Seamus (Doorish), PJ (Boston) and Willie (St.Louis), sisters Sr. Regis (Presentation Convent Thurles), Sr. Collette, (Presentation Convent Clonmel), Annie Hanley and Lilly Ryan, daughters in law, grandchildren, niece, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May she Rest in peace.