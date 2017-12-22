Late Bill Dann, Borris in Ossory

The death took place on Sunday Dec. 10th in the loving care of the staff at the Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh of William (Bill) Dann, Shanboe, Borris in Ossory.

His remains were removed to St. Mark's Church, Borris in Ossory on Tuesday evening for prayers. Funeral Service took place on Wednesday 13th Dec. followed by burial immediately afterwards in Skeirke cemetery.



The late Bill, who was in his 100th year, was predeceased by his wife Nance. He is deeply regretted by his daughter Nancy, son in law Noel, grandchildren Conor and his wife Samantha, Mark and his wife Serena, great-grandchildren Isabelle and Adam, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

May he rest in peace.