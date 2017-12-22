Late Annie Hayden, Lismolin, Mullinahone

The death has occurred of Annie Hayden, Lismolin, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, on Monday December 19th 2017, in the loving care of Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Annie is deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Removal to the Church of The Assumption, Ballingarry, was on Wednesday evening 20th December.

Requiem Mass was on Thursday, 21st December, at 11.30am followed by burial in the Oldchurch Cemetery, Balllingarry.

May she rest in peace.