Late Michael Keeshan, Clough

The death occurred suddenly on Tuesday 3rd October 2107 at his residence of Michael Keeshan of Boherard, Clough.

A very quiet and kind chap his death caused shock in the area.

He is sadly mourned by his sister Kathleen, brothers Timmy and Martin, niece and nephews, cousins and many relatives and friends.

Reposing was at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath. Removal took place to St Canice's Church, Clough. Requiem mass was celebrated by Fr Noel Maher P.P followed by burial in the Clough cemetery.

May he rest in peace.