Late Richard (Dick) Dalton, Rossmore, Errill

The death occurred at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise on October 3rd 2017 of Richard (Dick) Dalton of Rossmore, Errill after a long illness bravely bourn.

A very popular chap who was well liked by everyone and will be sadly missed from the area.

He is mourned by his brother Johnny and nephew Albert and his good friend Eileen, all the neighbours and many friends.

Reposing was at his residence in Rossmore. Removal took place to St Andrew's Church, Rathdowney. Funeral service was celebrated and followed by burial in Skeirke cemetery in the family plot.

May he rest in peace.