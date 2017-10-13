Late William Whelan, Rathdowney and England

The death occurred in July of this year of William Bill Whelan of Pound Street.

He emigrated to England at a young age where he got on very well and was a bus driver for London Transport.

He was a regular visitor to Rathdowney. Bill was predeceased by his wife Catherine (Kay) and is sadly mourned by his daughters Maureen and Breeda, son Danny, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends, his brother Mark and all his old friends in Rathdowney. Removal was to the Augustine Church in Buckinhamshire. Con-celebrated mass was celebrated followed by burial in Four Ashes Cemetery, Highwycombe, Buckingham shire.

May his noble soul rest in peace.