Late Patrick McCormack, Rathdowney

Sympathy is extended to the family of the late Patrick (Paddy) McCormack, Kilcoran, Rathdowney, Co. Laois, who died on Wednesday September 27th.



His remains reposed at his home until removal to The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Friday evening. His Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney.



The late Paddy, who was in his 96th year, is deeply regretted by his wife Mary and his family, Eileen Fitzpatrick, Breda (Delia) Delaney, Jim, Phil, Pat, Angela Caulfield and Ann Moore, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.