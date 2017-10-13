Late Queenie Walsh, Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Saturday September 30th of Mrs Irene Elizabeth (Queenie) Walsh, (nee Thompson) The Bungalow, Killasmeestia, Ballybrophy, Co. Laois.

Her remains reposed at her residence until removal on Tuesday 3rd Oct. to St. Mark's Church, Borris in Ossory for Funeral Service followed by burial in Aghaboe Graveyard.



The late Queenie who was in her 91st was predeceased by her husband Percy, brothers Jock, George and Norman and sister-in-law Helen. She is deeply regretted by her daughter Anne Andrews, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of good friends.



She was a member of Killasmeestia ICA Guild for many years and was also a member of Borris in Ossory Social Services Committee and Borris in Ossory Community Alert.

May she rest in peace.