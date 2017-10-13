Late Louise Moynan, Borris-in-Ossory
Sympathy
The death took place on Wednesday September 27th at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin of Louise Moynan, Derrin, Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois.
Her remains reposed at her residence until removal on Friday evening to St. Mark's Church, Borris-in-Ossory.
Funeral Service took place on Saturday September 30th with burial immediately afterwards in Skeirke Cemetery.
Her death took place at a relatively young age after an illness which she bore with great courage. Louise is deeply regretted by her loving sisters Harriet and Vera, brother Abe, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives, and her many good neighbours and friends.
May she rest in peace.