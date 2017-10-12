Late Mary Meagher, Templemore

An appreciation of Mary Meagher née Breen (formally Killough), Roscrea Road, Templemore, by her daughter Anna Hogan.

On Friday morning Sept 29th, 2017 we sat and watched as our beloved mother Mary Meagher was called to her heavenly home where she was united with her late husband Denis, her mother, and father, Jack and Joan.

Mammy had lived almost 95 years and she was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She died in the loving care of her daughter Mae and son in law Micheal.

She loved her life as a member of the farming community. She was an avid reader. Her faith was most important to her and she was a daily mass goer and her rosary was constantly in her hands.

She loved to dress well and wore her hats with great taste (“always tilt the hat a bit“ she would say). The lipstick was red and she loved “the bit” of rouge.

As my sister Carmel and I laid her out for her funeral, we were in awe of her beauty. A beauty which was internal and at the same time clearly visible. She was herself a beautiful writer and loved poetry.

It is therefore fitting to end this appreciation in the words of Patrick Kavanagh

“O you are not lying in the wet clay,

For it is a harvest evening now and we

Are piling up the ricks against the moonlight

And you smile up at us -eternally.”

Anna