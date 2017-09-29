Recent deaths in Rathdowney

Late Margaret Bergin

The death occurred on September 11th at her residence of Margaret (Peg) Bergin nee Doherty. She was predeceased by her sister Brigid and brother Joe. Peg had been ill for some time. She bore her illness with dignity and acceptance. She was loved by everybody. She is sadly mourned by her husband Andy, her sons Michael & Andrew, her daughters Sarah & Catherine, sons in law and all her grandchildren, her sisters Anne, Kay, Teresa and Betty, her brother Sean and Charlie, daughter in law Bernadette, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends. Reposing was at her residence. Removal took place to the Church of the Holy Trinity where requiem mass was celebrated and followed by burial in Bealady cemetery.

May she rest in peace.

Late Mary O'Shea

The death occurred on September 9th at her residence of Mary O'Shea nee Geoghegan of Tubberboe, Durrow. She was a wonderful lady who lived for her home and family. She will be sadly missed. She is very sadly mourned by her husband John, her sons Fr Kieran O'Shea P.P, Kilkenny, Sean and Daughter Catherine and son in law John. grandchildren, relatives , neighbours and friends. Reposing was at her residence. Removal took place to the Church of the Holy Trinity. Durrow The principal celebrant of con-celebrated requiem mass was Mary's son Fr Kieran. Burial followed to Durrow cemetery.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.