Recent deaths in Two Mile Borris, Littleton and Moycarkey

Late Billy McKenna

The passing on Wednesday 6th September 2017, of Mr Billy McKenna, Ballydavid, Littleton, Thurles, (87 years) removes another veteran from the area. Although in poor health for some time he accepted it with resignation. Of a quiet disposition he was a member of the farming community and very popular in the area. He was a great follower of sport particularly athletics and was a committee member of the Coolcroo Athletic Club for many years and followed their fortunes. He was also associated with the Moyne Athletic Club. To show their appreciation his coffin was draped with the black and white colours of Coolcroo and a guard of honour was formed at the removal of the remains from Egan’s Funeral home to Two-Mile-Borris church. His passing, is most deeply regretted by his cousins; extended relatives; neighbours and many friends. Requiem Mass was celebrated on Saturday in Church of St. James, Two-Mile-Borris followed by interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Rest in peace.



Late Joan Neville

The death took place on September 15th, at St.Patricks Hospital Cashel, of Joan Neville (nee Hayde Ballinure), Mobarnane, Fethard. Her remains were removed from Devitts Funeral Home, Cashel, to the church of St. Joseph the Worker Moyglass. Funeral Mass was on Sunday 17th at 10.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply mourned by her son Seamus, daughters Margaret Kennedy, Theresa Smith and Majella Ryan, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Sean (Two Mile Borris) and Philip, sisters May (Ely St. Kevins Park, Littleton ) Kitty and Pat, brother in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in peace.