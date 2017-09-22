​Recent deaths in Two Mile Borris, Littleton & Moycarkey

Late Vivion Brittain

The death took place on September 4th of Vivion Brittain, Moycarkey and formerly of Clontarf, Dublin, peacefully at home. Vivion (Ebbo) is deeply regretted by his wife Catherine, son Clive, step daughter Molly, brother Derek, sister Laura, sisters in law Lorna, Margaret, Mary and their families, brothers in law John and Henry and their families, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Requiem Mass took place in St. Peter in chains Church Moycarkey, followed by Cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin.

Rest in peace.

Late Margaret Sheehy

The death took place on August 20 of Margaret Sheehy (nee Hurley) Dalkey, Dublin, Timoleague, Cork and the Killough Lodge, Thurles, in her 96th year. Burial took place in Holycross Abbey after Requiem Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey. Deeply mourned by her sons Sean, Ambrose, Maurice and Edward, daughters Anne, Mary, Bernadette, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in peace.