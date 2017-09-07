Recent deaths - Borris in Ossory

Late James Condron

The death took place on Saturday August 26th (peacefully) at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise of James (Jimmy) Condron, Skirke, Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois. His remains reposed at his residence in Skeirke until removal on Wednesday evening to St. Canice's Church, Borris in Ossory. Funeral Mass was celebrated on Thursday morning August 31st, with burial immediately afterwards in the family burial plot in Skeirke Cemetery.

The late Jimmy is deeply regretted by his loving brother Peter, sisters Teresa, Bridie, Anne and Joan, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. He was a lifelong member of Borris-in-Ossory and Rushall Coursing Club and was an honorary Vice-President of the Club. as a mark of respect to Jimmy, members of the club formed a guard of honour as his remains were brought to the Church on Wednesday evening.

May Jimmy Rest In Peace.

Late Jacqueline Quealy

The death took place on Monday August 28th at Mullingar Regional Hospital of Jacqueline Quealy (née McGee), Hillside, Birr, Offaly and formerly Borris in Ossory, Co. Laois.

Her remains reposed at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr until removal to St. Brendan's Church, Birr on Tuesday evening. Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday morning, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

The late Jacqueline is deeply regretted by her husband Michael and family Jacinta, Genevieve, Enda and Albert, her brother Tom, sisters Sr. Ethel (Leighlinbridge) and Virginia Duffy, sons-in-law Gerry Forde and James Kavanagh, partners of her sons Claire and Aoife, grandchildren Luke, Seán, Adrian and Naoise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, a wide circle of friends and her former teaching colleagues. She was formerly Miss Jacqueline McGee, daughter of Garda Tom and Mrs McGee, Borris in Ossory.

May She Rest In Peace.