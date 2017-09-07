Late Betty Dunne, Ballingarry

We extend our sincere sympathy to the Dunne family, Garrynoe, Ballingarry, on the death of their mother, Betty Dunne (nee Kelly), on Thursday 24th August 2017, who passed away at her home in the loving care of her family.

She was predeceased by her husband Jim, who died in 1992, and her daughter Bridget, who died in infancy, and is deeply regretted by her family, daughters Ann, Lily, Mary, Noreen, Kathleen, Tina, Noelle and her son James, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, twenty six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposed in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry, on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Private removal from Betty's home in Garrynoe took place on Saturday August 26th to the Church of The Assumption, Ballingarry, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial beside her husband Jim in Modeshill Cemetery.

“Go ndéana Dia trócaire uirthi”.