Recent deaths in Two Mile Borris, Littleton & Moycarkey

Late John Crowe

The death took place on August 16th of John Crowe 11 Station Road, Dundrum. He was predeceased by his wife Nora. He was brother of Tom Derrynaflan, Littleton.

Burial took place in St. Michaels Cemetery, Tipperary, after 12 noon Requiem Mass in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Clonoulty. Deeply mourned by his son Darren, daughter Michelle and their partners Dave and Pamela, grandson Cillian, brothers Tom and Michael, sisters Mary, Teresa, Helen and Martina, father-in-law Billy (Perkins), mother-in-law Breda, brothers-in -law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Late Thos Boilson

The death took place on August 15th, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick of Thomas (Thos) Boilson, Kylenoe, Horse and Jockey.

His remains were removed from Devitts Funeral Home, Cashel to the Church of St. Peter in chains Moycarkey. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am was followed by burial in the Old Cemetery Moycarkey. Deeply mourned by his brothers Willie and Andy, sisters Kitty Long, Mary Cummins and Anne Clarke, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in peace.

Late Ann O'Reilly

The death took place on August 15th after a long illness, peacefully at home of Ann O'Reilly (nee Cawley) no 1 Derrynaflan Avenue, Littleton. Her remains were reposed at Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Thurles, followed by removal to the Church of St. Kevins, Littleton. Requiem Mass on Thursday 17th August was at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her children, Gerard, Thomas, Kathleen, Brian, John, Julie, Christina, Martin, Damien and Jason, brothers John, Martin, Tom and Charlie, sisters Mary and Margaret, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-law, partners-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, cousins relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.