Late John Percy, Templemore

The news of the untimely passing of John Percy, Talavera, on August 27th last, evoked widespread sorrow and a great sense of loss throughout Templemore and beyond.

As was remarked in the address at his funeral “John was always there” having spent his entire life of seventy years in Templemore, and his sense of security and stability for those who knew and trusted him was likened to the Devils Bit Mountain which overshadows Templemore.

Furthermore as the local name “Barnane” when translated into the English language can mean a “gap”, John’s passing will leave a similar gap in the life of his family and the local community.

John died as he lived in the midst of his family and up to date with the knowledge of the progress of his farm and animals.

He was a farmer to his fingertips carrying on for a while his father’s milk round and then being highly successful in the cattle trade. He was a familiar figure at local marts.

On marriage to Annie, a successful sheep farmer, John also included sheep in his sphere of agricultural interests and was successful there too, as he was in any agriculture venture which he undertook.

Superb gardener

Being a superb gardener, his walled in vegetable garden neat and pristine beside his home was the envy of many. Also the envy of many were Mandy and Betty, John’s adored pet dogs.

His marriage to Annie in 1987 made his life and his happiness totally complete, and at the funeral service all saluted and thanked Annie for making John the happy man that he was, also his sister Lyla (Fryday, Clonoulty) for being his ever supportive and loving only sister.

To Annie, Lyla, John’s nephews and nieces, brother in law and sister in law (Matt and Mary Ryall, Buffana) and to all the family circle, the sympathy of all is extended.

The funeral was held on Tuesday last in St Mary’s Church Templemore and was conducted by the Rev. Victor Fitzpatrick Kilcooley, Fr Conor Hayes PP Templemore, Fr Peter Brennan PP Clonoulty/Rossmore, Charles Wallace Templemore and Adrian Hewson (First cousin), Roscrea Ministry Team, who gave the address. Burial followed in the church grounds in John’s beloved Templemore.

John’s wish had been fulfilled, for him as farmer, homemaker and man from Templemore.

He had touched the “Green, green grass of home”