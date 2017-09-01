Late Mrs Bridget Kennedy, Templemore

The death of Bridget Kennedy, Main Street, Templemore occurred on August 9th.

Bridget was born in 1920, and died in her 98th year, following a brief illness in Clonmel Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She spent half her life in Dublin and half in Tipperary.

She was born in Graiguefrehane, Loughmore, the youngest daughter of Ellen (Ormond, Whitefield), and James Parkinson, Loughmore.

When she was five years old the family moved to farm in Swords, Dublin. On her marriage to Willie Kennedy, a coachbuilder from Lisdaleen, Templetuohy they moved to Toomevara for a number of years. She returned to Dublin to care for her mother, and on her death in 1958, they moved to Templemore where she lived the remainder of her life.

Throughout the decades Bridget had to be resilient- she lost her husband Willie at an early age, and reared two children on her own so she had to be resourceful. She had the shop - she claimed to have Ireland’s first AirBnB - and she had the library. For enjoyment she went to Bingo a few times a week.

Her religion was extremely important in her life, she was well read, intelligent and political minded.

She was well known in the community as she lived in the town centre for almost 50 years. She was librarian in the Town Hall from 1971 to 2001 until she retired when she was 81 years old. During that time she was always one to encourage children to read and made sure that her regular readers had enough books to read while she was on a holiday.

Bridget had a heart of gold and balanced the joys and duties of her long life in equal measure with great humour. She will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She adored her grandchildren and great children, and they in turn were mad about her and she loved when they all came together.

She was predeceased by her husband Willie, daughter Marie and grandson William.

Sincere sympathy is extended to her son Liam, daughter Helen, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Phil, grandchildren, Billy, P.J, Kieran, Joanne, Breda, 6 great grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Bridget’s remains reposed at Grey's Funeral Home, Templemore, where large number turned up to pay their respects.

Following Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore she was laid to rest in Templeree Cemetery.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.