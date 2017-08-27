The late Mick Carey, R.I.P.

The death occurred recently of Mick Carey, Killawardy, Killea, Templemore.

A native of the parish, Mick was one of ten children born to Milo and Mary Carey. He was a well known figure in the community and was held in high esteem by all.

Mick spent many years working in Kelly’s Hardware in Templemore and when that establishment closed down he was employed in O’Doherty’s where he remained until his retirement.

Mick was always helpful and willing to ‘give a hand’ when the need arose, being always available to assist local farmers with the silage, saving the hay, tidying up gardens, or repairing machines.

He was a Mr Fix It when things broke as he could always be relied upon to have some means of repairing or mending the item.

Mick loved a flutter on the dogs and horses and was involved with all the goings on in the parish. Being a lovely singer he was a regular at the Singing Circle and Rambling House in O’Sullivans each month.

He loved the activities of the annual Fun Day in Killea. He was the guy who made the sheaf to be thrown over the goalpost.

Sincere sympathy is extended to his sisters, Nancy, Eileen and Bridie, brothers Denis, Milo, Sean and Paddy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Mick’s remains reposed in Stapleton’s Funeral Home Borrisoleigh, where large numbers of people arrived to pay their respects.

Following Requiem Mass in St James Church Killea he was laid to rest in the family plot in Upperchurch to the strains of “The Galtee Mountain Boy”

May his gentle soul rest in peace.