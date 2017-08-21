Late Sr. Stephanie Purcell

The death of Littleton centenarian, Sister Stephaine Purcell took place recently in Catherine McCauley House, Limerick. Born in July 1917 to John and Catherine Purcell, Littleton, she was the youngest of five children and is predeceased by her sisters Mary, Nan, Sister Virgilius and by her brother Phil.

Sister Stephaine entered Westbourne Convent, Limerick in 1940 and trained as a teacher and completed Froebel training and served mostly in Limerick and Ballinamore, Co.Leitrim. She worked in Mount Vincent Children Care Centre where she had a life long contact. She spent fifteen years of her aposolate as Mistress of Novice in Limerick (1958 - 1973 ) and was responsible for the early formation of Sisters from both Cashel and Killaloe dioceses. She was an avid reader, retaining and updating her interest in theology and spirituality, and she was also a great lover of poetry. She enjoyed her 100th birthday celebrations and allways corresponded with family, friends and the many people who went through her tutelage.

Sister Stephaine is sadly missed by her Mercy Community, her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family and many loyal friends, Sisters of Mercy and the staff of Catherine McCauley House. A number of people from her native Littleton area attended the obsequies. Funeral Mass was held in St. Marys Church, Limerick and burial took place in St.Marys Convent Cemetery, Limerick.