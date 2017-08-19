Sympathies from the parish of Cappawhite

Cappawhite parish extends sympathy to the following:

The late Brigid Ryan, Gurtusa, who passed away peacefully last week. After requiem mass in Annacarty Church her remains were interred in Annacarty Cemetery.

Sincere sympathy to wife Mary, sons Pat, Danny and Brian, sister Chrissie Renehan, brothers Michael, Eddie, Pat and John and family on the death of Dan Ryan (M). Dan was home in Toem from the UK just a month before his unexpected death. His remains were interred in Toem on Tues last 15th Aug.

Sympathy to Nancy Ryan (M) Rossbeg, Annacarty, on the death of her brother who was buried last week after a long illness. God rest their dear souls.