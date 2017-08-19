Late Bridget Maher, Littleton

The death took place on July 26th after a long illness of Bridget Maher (nee Ryan-Sally), Ballydavid, Littleton. Predeceased by her husband Thomas.

Her remains reposed at her son Seamus' residence, Ballydavid. Requiem Mass took place in St. Kevins Church, Littleton on Saturday 29th July, followed by burial in Ballymoreen Cemetery.

Deeply mourned by her sons Eamon, Seamus and Patrick, daughter Anne, grandchildren, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Fiona and Kathleen, sister Kathleen, brother-in-law Dick, sisters-in-law Bab and Rita, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest-in-peace.