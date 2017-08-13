Tipperary Obituaries

Ballingarry

Late Martin O’Connor

We express our sincere sympathy to Peg Lahart, Clashduff, on the untimely time death, unexpectedly, at University Hospital, Bordeaux, of her younger brother, Martin O’Connor, formerly of Grawn, Ballingarry, late of Niort, France. Martin (Murt) was predeceased by his sister Kathleen (Ralph) and is sadly missed by his loving wife Annie, son Vincent, daughter Julia, their partners Manue and Damien, brother Pat, sisters Mary (Gaine), Bridget (Henebry), Peg (Lahert), Eileen (Frewen) and Nancy (O’Mullane), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service and cremation takes place at 10.00 am in Niort, France on Tuesday, 8th August 2017. “Go ndeana Dia trocaire air”.

Mullinahone

Late Mary Fitzgibbon/Shelly

The death has taken place in England of Mary Fitzgibbon/Shelly formerly of Carrick Street. Sympathy to her sisters, Kathleen O’Brien, Jamestown, also Eileen USA, Josie Australia, Teresa London, Peggy Dublin and sister-in-law, Mary Carrick Street and the extended family.

Templederry

Late Anna Mai Hughes

We extend the sympathy of our community to Michael Hughes, Knockahopple on the death of his wife Anna Mai over the weekend.

Late Caroline Ryan

We also extend the sympathy of the community to Mrs Nuala Ryan (nee Fitzgerald) Borrisoleigh on the untimely death of her daughter Caroline at the weekend. Our sympathy is also extended to the extended Fitzgerald families.

Rathdowney

Late Eamon Hutchinson

The death occurred on Sunday 23rd July 2017 of Eamon Hutchinson, Durrow at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. He was Predeceased by his brother Tom and is deeply regretted by his brother P.J. and all his friends. Reposing was at Brookhaven Nursing home with rosary. Removal took place to The Church of the Holy Trinity Durrow where requiem mass was celebrated and burial followed to the adjoining cemetery. May he rest in peace.

Two Mile Borris / Littleton / Moycarkey

Anne Lyons, Knocknamana, Clarecastle, Co. Clare and formerly Dublin.

Sr. Stephine (Margaret) Purcell Mercy Sisters, Catherine McAuley House, Limerick and formerly Main Street, Littleton.

Bridget Ryan (nee Ryan), New Cottage, Gurtussa Upper, Dundrum.



