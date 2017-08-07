Late Margaret White, Rathdowney

The death occurred peacefully on July 14th at the Villa Maria Nursing Home Roscrea of Margaret Peg White nee Whelan. She had been ill for some time.

She is very sadly mourned by her husband Michael, her brother Tom, her sisters Sammy, Agnes & Betty, brothers in law and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins and neighbours.

She was predeceased by her parents Mary and Bill and her sisters Mary and Ber.

Peg was a lovely girl who was highly regarded by everybody and will always be remembered. Reposing was at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home with rosary. Removal took place to The Church of the Holy Trinity. Requiem mass was celebrated and followed by burial in Bealady cemetery.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.