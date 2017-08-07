Late Mary Hartford, Portlaoise

The death occurred on July 12th 2017 of Mary Hartford of Portlaoise and formerly of Cullohill. A very popular and kind lady Mary will be always missed.

She is sadly mourned by her husband John, her brother Eddie and sister Gertie, sister in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing was at Keegan's Funeral Home. Removal took place to St Peter's & Paul Church, Portlaoise. Requiem mass was celebrated and followed by burial in Durrow cemetery.

May she rest in peace.