Late Mrs Alice McRedmond, Clonaslee

The death took place on Monday July 24th at Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington of Mrs. Alice McRedmond (nee Conroy), Clarahill, Clonaslee, Co. Laois. Her remains reposed at her residence until removal on Wednesday to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

The late Mrs McRedmond was mother of Breeda Hally and Sadie Rigney, Ballaghmore, Borris in Ossory and sister of Mary O’Donnell, Derrin, Borris in Ossory to whom sympathy is extended. She was predeceased by her husband Billy, daughter Cathy and son Pat. She is deeply regretted by her daughters Breeda and Sadie, sons Noel, Michael, Thomas and David, grandchildren Grainne, Ronan, Niamh and Gearóid, great-granddaughter Clodagh, sisters Mary and Brighid, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law Maura, sons-in-law Pat, Michael and Ger, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.