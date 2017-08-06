Late Phil O'Keeffe, Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday July 20th at his residence of Phil (Philo) O'Keeffe “Ardmóna”, Cork Rd., Portlaoise. His remains reposed at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise until removal to SS Peter and Paul’s Church on Saturday July 22nd for Requiem Mass followed by burial immediately afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise

The late Phil, who was predeceased by his granddaughter Kate, is deeply regretted by his wife Maureen, daughters Antoinette and Claire, granddaughter Sarah, sons-in-law Tom Prendergast and Brian Rigney, brother Barry, sister-in-law, Pauline, nephews, nieces, extended family, large circle of friends, and former colleagues in An Garda Siochana.

The late Phil, a native of Cork, came as a Garda to Borris in Ossory in 1955. He met and married a Borris in Ossory girl Maureen Maher. He was transferred to Portlaoise where he was promoted to the rank of Detective Sergeant and where he lived since his retirement until his recent death.

May He Rest in Peace.