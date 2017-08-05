Recent deaths in the parish of Cappawhite, Co Tipperary

The parish of Cappawhite offer sincere sympathy to the Burns family, Oola on the death of a husband and father, Willie, husband of wife Bridget (nee Barry) Cappawhite, daughter Sinead, sons William and partner Niamh, Trevor, Tony and partner Elaine, grandchildren Dylan, Issabella, Kyle and Amy, sister Chriss. Willie’s remains were interred in Oola.

Sympathy also to the Ryan Mullins family, Toem on the death of their brother Dan who died in England. Funeral arrangements later.

Sympathy to Colette Ryan, Oola and extended Moloney Family, Aravale, Tipperary on the death of son and brother Paul who died in Spain. Mass for the repose of his soul was celebrated in Tipperary.