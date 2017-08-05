Late Tommy Browne, Golden Kilfeacle

Golden Kilfeacle GAA Club would like to extend its sincerest sympathy to the wife and family of the late Tommy Browne.

Tommy was very much involved in the Golden/Kilfeacle Community not only in the GAA as part of the bingo committee and the lotto committee but also going back the years taking part in Senior Scor, Golden drama group and also as one of the founder members of the festival committee to which he was involved right up to June 2017.

He was also involved in the Aslan concert preparations. A minutes silence was observed at the recent Aslan concert for Tommy with lead singer Christy Dingam singing a special song for him. A fitting tribute to a true gentleman.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.