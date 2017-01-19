Late Mary Campbell Church Street, R.I.P.

The death has occurred of Mary Campbell, Church Street Templemore. Mary died following a brief illness in Portlaoise Hospital.

Mary was born 73 years ago, in Brooklyn, New York. She was a caring person, a trait that followed her throughout her life be it caring for family members, students, friends or even the many cats and dogs that called to Mary’s back yard!

Education and learning played a huge part in her life. She was educated locally in Brooklyn and then went on to study a Masters and a Doctorate in Psychology in the University of Massachusetts, Boston and later accountancy in Fordham University.

She was a lifelong learner but her learning wasn’t private or personal, it seems that everything Mary did was done with others in mind. Her lifelong learning and knowledge was put to good use in the service of others; she became an educator both here in Templemore and in the States, where she taught an array of subjects from Maths and English to Religion and Psychology.

Faith in God was very important to Mary and at one point she entered a contemplative religious order where she hoped to serve God in that way but when her mother became ill Mary left this life to care for her.

It was the care of her dying aunt Maggie Renehan that brought Mary to Ireland.

Here again she used what she had in the service of others.

She taught English, remedial maths and religion in Templemore Vocational School and later when it became a College taught behavioural sciences and psychology.

Her background in psychology and counselling meant she was a wonderful listener and in turn a wonderful and caring counsellor. Mary came to the school in 1985 and remained on the staff until 2009.

She added to the school by bringing her own individualism and a different dimension to both staff and pupils during her time there. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.

Mary’s remains reposed in the Convent Chapel overnight and following Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart at which many tributes were paid to her memory and where former students of hers played some beautiful music, burial took place in the adjoining cemetery. The hearse was flanked by a Guard of Honour of past and present staff of Templemore College of Further Education.

Sincere sympathy is extended to her very many friends in Templemore and the surrounding area.

May She Rest in Peace.