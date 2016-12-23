The 15th Annual LARCC Devil's Bit Christmas Walk will take place on Tuesday, 27th December.

Registration will begin at 10am at Killea Community Heritage Centre and first walk will depart at 10.30 am lasting four to four and a half hours and requires a good level of fitness.

The second walk at 12pm will take two and a half to three hours and is suitable for those with average level of fitness. Both require boots and rain gear.

Please note that all walks will start at Killea Community Centre and seasonal warming refreshments will be served there afterwards.

LARCC Cancer Support was founded by Ita Bourke of Killough in 2002. Thank you for your support in the past and we look forward to seeing you on 27th .