Thurles Community Panto presents Hansel and Gretel

Santa has been and gone, the turkey is eaten and the TV re-runs are still, well, running.

Looking for something fun to do with all the family?

Why not join in all the fun of a Christmas Panto?

Thurles Community Panto Society is staging this year's Panto, "Hansel & Gretel", in the Source Arts Centre on the 29th, 30th and 31st December at 2pm and 7pm daily. Tickets can be got from the Source Arts Centre both online and in the Source. Tickets are selling out fast, so we advise you to book soon.

We would like to thank all of our hard working Cast and Crew who have given so much of their time and effort since September. They really blew us away with all of their talent and willingness to give of themselves. Thurles can be proud of the wealth of talent in our younger generation.



The cast of Hansel and Gretel

They have truly excelled themselves, from lead roles, to chorus and dancers, and in the stage management of the show. It has been our pleasure to work with such a skilful group of youngsters. We would also like to thank all of their parents and guardians who have been so cooperative in bringing them to rehearsals and helping with props and costumes, etc.

We would also like to thank all of our sponsors and anyone who helped out in any way. Without your help a show like this would not be possible.

On behalf of the committee and all the cast we would like to wish you all the very best of everything in 2018. Pictured above:Thurles Community Panto Committee Standing - Pat Hayes, Gavin Murphy and Frank Macken. Seated - Danielle Martin, Mary D. Ryan, Patricia Kenny and Shelley Martin. Missing from photo - Sean Kenny and Katie Taylor.

Left: the cast.