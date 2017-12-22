Twenty two groups from Tipperary allocated funding for equipment

Deputy Michael Lowry is please to announce that funding of €106,351 was today made available for twenty two Local Youth Club's in Tipperary under the Local Youth Club Equipment Scheme. The Scheme was developed to support the work of volunteers, to enhance the experience of members, and to provide vital equipment to local youth clubs and groups. The Funding was provided through the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone T.D, and the Scheme was administered by Tipperary Education and Training Boards.

The grants will assist clubs in the purchase of camping, gaming, sports and audio visual equipment. Other clubs, for example, have used the grant to purchase musical equipment which would otherwise unavailable to them.

This funding is extremely welcome and will continue to support the work of volunteers, to enhance the experience of members in the Youth Club Sector.



Boys Brigade Roscrea €5,000.00

Boys Brigade Nenagh€4,840.00

Buion Naomh Nicholas Guides€5,000.00

Cashel District Girl Guides€4,713.00

Clerihan Foróige Club€4,875.00

Clonmore Youth Group€5,000.00

Cosy Café Carrick€5,000.00

Drom & Inch Youth Club€5,000.00

Girls Friendly Society Cloughjordan€3,327.00

Girls Friendly Society Nenagh€5,000.00

Girls Friendly Society Roscrea€5,000.00

Holycross Youth Club€5,000.00

Kilsheelan Foróige Club€4,934.00

Lattin Cullen Junior Youth Club€4,994.00

Lattin Cullen Senior Youth Club€4,870.00

Moyne Templetuohy Girl Guides€4,307.00

Order of Malta Cadets Cashel€5,000.00

Order of Malta Cadets Thurles€4,995.00

Roscrea Youth Centre€5,000.00

Scouting Group Cahir€5,000.00

Scouting Group Carrick on Suir€4,515.00

Scouting Group Cashel€4,981.00