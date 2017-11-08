WR Shaw Queen of the Land Festival 2017 set to return this weekend

With just a week until the 53rd WR Shaw Queen of the Land Festival, 31 ladies will descend to the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore in Offaly for the highly anticipated featured festivals in the Macra na Feirme calendar.

The WR Shaw Queen of the Land Festival will run from 10th – 12th November and is kindly sponsored by WR Shaw, the largest supplier of New Holland tractors to the midlands. WR Shaw operates from their premises in Burlington Business Park and has been in the farm machinery business since 1982.

The girls will be setting off on a tour to Clonmacnoise and Tullamore Dew on Friday afternoon with the evening entertainment kicking off from at 9.30pm with international act, DJ Sash taking to the stage for dancing until late.

Saturday will see the girls being interviewed by our esteemed judging panel of Billy Shaw representing WR Shaw, reigning 2016 WR Shaw Queen of the Land winner Karen Elliffe and guest judge from Agri Aware, Deirdre O’Shea.

This will be followed by pampering with Ritzy’s Hairdressing and Olivia’s Beauty Salon before they meet their escorts in Hugh Lynch’s from 3pm.

Evening on-stage interviews entertainment will start at 8pm with Will Faulkner from Midlands 103 Radio and entertainment afterwards provided by Transmitter, Legacy and Joe Wynne with DJ until late.

On Sunday, the highlight will no doubt be the gala banquet with the doors opening at 6pm and music provided by White Diamond followed by the anticipated crowning of the 53rd WR Shaw Queen of the Land 2017 at midnight.

Tickets are available on the door for both Friday and Saturday night. Sunday night tickets for the banquet must be booked in advance on our website www.queenofthelandfestival.com

Check out the website for all the ticketing information and event programme for this event or email queries to queenofthelandfestival@gmail.com