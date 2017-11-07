WATCH: Tipperary MIC grad and young mum explains how student support services helped her achieve her dreams

It’s a hidden though invaluable side of third level education but support services for students are delivering vital interventions to help them through challenging times and keep them on the right path to their careers.

A perfect example was Moira Rammell, from Derrylavin Heights, Nenagh, one of 2,000 students that graduated from Mary Immaculate College last week.

Moira became pregnant just before entering her final year of her Liberal Arts degree but graduated with flying colours last week, paying tribute to the student support services for helping her through a challenging year.

And having graduated, she’s returning for more - to do her masters at MIC.

Her graduation was a particularly poignant moment for Moira. “I kind of underestimated, maybe, how difficult that would be while being pregnant. That was a little bit naïve,” she said.

“The biggest sort of challenge was maybe knowing how to talk to lecturers about being pregnant and what my next step would be. The college and the support within the college was priceless. And from there, kind of, everything fell into place.”

Speaking on her graduation day, she said: “Graduating today means everything to me, especially to graduate from Mary I. It was always sort of a little dream of mine when I was in secondary school and it was a journey to get here.

“When I think of Mary I looking back I’ll think about not just the start of my life but the start of my family’s life and my little boy’s life.”