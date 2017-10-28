Lotto fever grips Tipperary as speculation builds over mystery €7.5m winner

Speculation continues to build over the identity of Wednesday night’s €7.5million lotto winner in Tipperary after the winning ticket was purchased in Eason Thurles.

The lucky ticket was purchased in the Eason store in Thurles Shopping Centre on Tuesday 24, October in a Quick Pick worth €7,545,870. The winning numbers are 08, 10, 11, 25, 28, 32 and the Bonus number 35.

There were jubilant scenes in the store on Thursday morning as news spread about the the latest millionaire with social media going into overdrive over who it could be.

Pic: Great excitement in the Eason shop in Thurles today as winning €7.5m Lotto ticket sold in local shop. Fran Whearty from the National Lottery pours the Champagne for shop owner, Deirdre O’Toole; Tadgh Furlong; Tom O’Toole; Mary Grace; National Lottery Regional Sales Representative and Catie O’Brien, Sales Assistant

Speaking to the Tipperary Star, Tom O'Toole of Eason Thurles said the shop received the call from Lotto HQ on Wednesday night to say they had sold the winning ticket, adding that the shop has a number of syndicate purchasers as well as many individual players.