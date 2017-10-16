Hurricane Ophelia update: danger of shop roof being blown off in Clonmel

Tipperary County Council has just warned that there is a danger that the roof will blow off Lidl / Aldi store at Clonmel due to the ferocity of the wind from Ophelia.

They have also warned that a number of trees are down around Tipperary including on the N52 Borrisokane to Birr Road and at Finnou, Borrisokane.

A tree is aso down at Tullaheady and on the N65 between Borrisokane and Carrigahorig, Nenagh.

A sign has blown on to road at Sean Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir