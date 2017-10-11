Tipp lady hoping to find for Mr Right on TV3’s Blind Date

A Tipperary lady is hoping to be lucky in love on Sunday night’s episode of Blind Date.

In the second episode of TV3’s Blind Date presented by comedian Al Porter, Killarney man O’Sullivan takes the hotseat to ask his three blind dates those all important questions.

Will he choose sports fan Angelina Ryan (57) from Ballylooby, in Co. Tipperary who has an All Ireland medal for Tipp? Or maybe it’s the turn of the Deise for Waterford lady Breda Burke Richards (59) who once met Prince Charles - will Kevin turn out to be her prince? But don#t forget movie extra Eileen Doyle (60) from Dublin who will be hoping to be the star in Kevin’s eyes.

Will it be love at first sight or Hasta La Vista Baby? Tune in to find out!

‘Blind Date’ continues on Sunday 15th October at 9pm on TV3.